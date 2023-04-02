Netherlands bowl against South Africa

Johannesburg, April 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :The Netherlands won the toss and sent South Africa in to bat in the third and final World Cup Super League one-day international at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday.

"There should be a little bit in the wicket for the first hour or so," said Netherlands captain Scott Edwards.

"We showed patches of good cricket but didn't hold it up for long enough," Edwards said of the second match in Benoni on Friday, which South Africa won by eight wickets.

South African captain Temba Bavuma agreed that there could be early life in the pitch on an overcast morning.

"Generally in the morning the wicket does help the bowlers a bit, with a bit of swing and it might be a bit sticky. But once guys get in you get a big score," he said.

A win or no-result will take South Africa above the West Indies into the eighth and final qualifying place for the Cricket World Cup in India in October and November, although Ireland also have a chance of qualifying.

South Africa were without fast bowler Kagiso Rabada because of a sore back. He was replaced by Lungi Ngidi. The Netherlands made two changes with batsman Tom Cooper and seam bowler Vivian Kingma replacing Teja Nidamanuru and Ryan Klein.

Teams: South Africa: Temba Bavuma (capt), Quinton de Kock (wkt), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Sisanda Magala, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Netherlands: Scott Edwards (capt, wkt), Max O'Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Musa Ahmad, Wesley Barresi, Tom Cooper, Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Fred Klaassen, Vivian Kingma.

Umpires: Marais Erasmus, Adrian Holdstock (both RSA)tv umpire: Allahudien Palekar (RSA)Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)