Netherlands Embassy Hosts Reception To Honor Hockey Team
Muhammad Rameez Published February 22, 2024 | 06:24 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Ambassador of the Netherlands in Pakistan, Henny de Vries, hosted a reception on Thursday to honor the Dutch hockey team, emphasizing the crucial role of sports diplomacy in nurturing international relations and building bridges between nations.
This historic visit has significant cultural and sporting importance as the team hailing from Oldenzaal in the Netherlands becomes the first hockey team to visit and compete against a Pakistani team in over 22 years, said a news release of the embassy.
Commenting on the occasion, Ambassador Henny de Vries said “Hockey holds a special place in the hearts of both the Dutch and Pakistani people, and it this week is a testament to the power of sports in bridging cultures and fostering understanding. The matches played in Lahore, and the upcoming match in Islamabad, have not only showcased the skill and ability of our athletes but have also provided an opportunity for cultural exchange and mutual appreciation.
”
The ambassador expressed her gratitude to Khawaja Junaid Hockey academy for extending the invitation to the club and to the Higher education Commission (HEC) for their invaluable support.
The presence of such influential voices from the media, sports, and diplomatic community underscored the collective commitment to leveraging sports as a vehicle for strengthening international relations.
Through initiatives such as these, the ambassador emphasized the willingness to continue leveraging the power of sports to foster mutual understanding and friendship between the Netherlands and Pakistan.
The event was attended by esteemed guests, including media representatives, sports personalities, diplomats, and other stakeholders committed to promoting sports and international cooperation.
