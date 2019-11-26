Netherlands jr hockey team likely to visit Pakistan next year

Netherlands junior hockey team was likely to visit Pakistan in early next year to play a series of matches against the national junior side

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :Netherlands junior hockey team was likely to visit Pakistan in early next year to play a series of matches against the national junior side.

"We are in correspondence with Netherlands and hopefully a series will likely be finalized for next year to be played in Pakistan," President, Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), Brig. (R) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar told APP on Tuesday.

To a question, he said Netherlands had a busy schedule in January therefore the series would be planned accordingly.

"PHF is also in talks with Germany and Malaysia for their team's tour to Pakistan. But so far nothing is finalized, as we are still in the process of finalizing things," he said.

PHF was focusing on the budding junior players as Pakistan would be featuring in Junior Asia Cup 2020 and Junior Hockey World Cup 2021.

The national championship would also be held in Lahore from November 28 to December 8.

