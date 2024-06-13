Open Menu

Netherlands Opt To Field V Bangladesh In T20 World Cup

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 13, 2024 | 08:20 PM

Netherlands opt to field v Bangladesh in T20 World Cup

Kingstown, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Netherlands captain Scott Edwards won the toss and opted to bowl first in their T20 World Cup Group C match against Bangladesh in Kingstown on Thursday.

Both sides are pressing to join South Africa in the Super 8 having already won one of their two previous group matches.

Off-spinner Aryan Dutt was drafted into the Dutch side in place of Teja Nidamanuru while Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto named the same team that lost to South Africa by four runs in their last outing.

Teams:

Bangladesh - Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das (wicketkeeper), Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Netherlands - Michael Levitt, Max O'Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (captain, wicketkeeper), Bas de Leede, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma

Umpires: Chris Brown (NZL), Jayaraman Madanagopal (IND)

tv Umpire: Allahuddien Paleker (RSA)

Match Referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)

Related Topics

T20 World Bangladesh Kingstown Same Van Logan South Africa Netherlands Mahmudullah Shakib Al Hasan Taskin Ahmed Litton Das TV

Recent Stories

PM decides to review TMS on daily basis

PM decides to review TMS on daily basis

3 hours ago
 Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays

6 hours ago
 Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks

Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks

6 hours ago
 PCB chairman calls for support for national team a ..

PCB chairman calls for support for national team amid T20 World Cup 2024

7 hours ago
 PM proposes formation of committee to resolve poli ..

PM proposes formation of committee to resolve political issues

8 hours ago
 Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through mat ..

Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through matrimonial app

8 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024

12 hours ago
 Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, ..

Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector

20 hours ago
 Science & Technology sector receives allocation of ..

Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..

20 hours ago
 Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024 ..

Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25

20 hours ago
 BISE staffers sports competitions concluded

BISE staffers sports competitions concluded

20 hours ago

More Stories From Sports