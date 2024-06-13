Netherlands Opt To Field V Bangladesh In T20 World Cup
Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 13, 2024 | 08:20 PM
Kingstown, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Netherlands captain Scott Edwards won the toss and opted to bowl first in their T20 World Cup Group C match against Bangladesh in Kingstown on Thursday.
Both sides are pressing to join South Africa in the Super 8 having already won one of their two previous group matches.
Off-spinner Aryan Dutt was drafted into the Dutch side in place of Teja Nidamanuru while Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto named the same team that lost to South Africa by four runs in their last outing.
Teams:
Bangladesh - Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das (wicketkeeper), Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman
Netherlands - Michael Levitt, Max O'Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (captain, wicketkeeper), Bas de Leede, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma
Umpires: Chris Brown (NZL), Jayaraman Madanagopal (IND)
tv Umpire: Allahuddien Paleker (RSA)
Match Referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)
