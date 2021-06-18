Netherlands see off Austria to reach Euro 2020 last 16

Amsterdam, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :The Netherlands beat Austria 2-0 on Thursday to book a place in the last 16 of Euro 2020 in their first major tournament for seven years.

Wing-back Denzel Dumfries starred for the Dutch in Amsterdam, winning an 11th-minute penalty, which was scored by Memphis Depay, and netting the other goal himself midway through the second half.

Frank de Boer's Netherlands only need a point from their final Group C game against North Macedonia -- who became the first team to be eliminated from the tournament -- on Monday to finish top.