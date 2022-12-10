Netherlands v Argentina World Cup starting line-ups

Starting line-ups for the World Cup quarter-final between the Netherlands and Argentina at the Lusail Stadium on Friday

Doha, Dec 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Starting line-ups for the World Cup quarter-final between the Netherlands and Argentina at the Lusail Stadium on Friday (1900 GMT): Netherlands (3-4-3) Andries Noppert; Jurrien Timber, Virgil van Dijk (capt), Nathan Ake; Denzel Dumfries, Marten de Roon, Frenkie de Jong, Daley Blind; Cody Gakpo, Memphis Depay, Steven Bergwijn Coach: Louis van Gaal Argentina (5-3-2) Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Lisandro Martinez, Marcos Acuna; Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister; Lionel Messi (capt), Julian Alvarez Coach: Lionel Scaloni (ARG) Referee: Antonio Mateu (ESP)