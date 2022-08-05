Netherlands v New Zealand 2nd T20 score

Brief score from the first innings of the second Twenty20 international between The Netherlands and New Zealand on Friday

Voorburg, Netherlands, Aug 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Brief score from the first innings of the second Twenty20 international between The Netherlands and New Zealand on Friday: At Voorburg cricket ClubNetherlands 147-4, 20 overs (B de Leede 53 not out, T Cooper 26. S Edwards 26 not out; M Bracewell 2-20) v New Zealand