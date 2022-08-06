Netherlands v New Zealand 2nd T20 scores

Brief scores from the second Twenty20 international between the Netherlands and New Zealand on Friday

Voorburg, Netherlands, Aug 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Brief scores from the second Twenty20 international between the Netherlands and New Zealand on Friday: At Voorburg cricket Club: Netherlands 147-4, 20 overs (B de Leede 53 not out, T Cooper 26, S Edwards 26 not out; M Bracewell 2-20) v New Zealand 149-2 in 14 overs (M Santner 77 not out, D Mitchell 51 not out; B de Leede 1-13) result: New Zealand beat The Netherlands by eight wicketsSeries: New Zealand win two-match series 2-0