Netherlands V Turkey Euro 2024 Quarter-final Starting Line-ups
Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 07, 2024 | 02:00 AM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) Starting line-ups for the Euro 2024 quarter-final between Netherlands and Turkey at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on Saturday (kick-off 1900 GMT):
Netherlands (4-3-3)
Bart Verbruggen; Denzel Dumfries, Stefan de Vrij, Virgil van Dijk (capt), Nathan Ake; Tijjani Reijnders, Xavi Simons, Jerdy Schouten; Steven Bergwijn, Memphis Depay, Cody Gakpo
Coach: Ronald Koeman (NED)
Turkey (4-2-3-1)
Mert Gunok; Mert Muldur, Samet Akaydin, Abdulkerim Bardakci, Ferdi Kadioglu; Salih Ozcan, Kaan Ayhan; Baris Alper Yilmaz, Hakan Calhanoglu (capt), Kenan Yildiz; Arda Guler
Coach: Vincenzo Montella (ITA)
Referee: Clement Turpin (FRA)
Recent Stories
Police to ensure tight security on Muharram
PTI's rally permission revocation purely administrative issue: Rana Sanaullah
Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" at Maritime Museum
MCCI urges govt to lower electricity prices
Wife of Azhar Jatoi laid to rest
Peace vital for progress, economic development: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Fai ..
Lesco's protected customers increased by 502,959
Kashmiris gear up to celebrate accession to Pakistan Day on July 19
Punjab Food department issues notification of flour prices
Police conduct sweeping search operations in different areas
CM pays special focus on Murree's development: minister
Saudi Arabia conducts airdrop of food aid to Gaza Strip
More Stories From Sports
-
Girmay wins again as Tour de France remembers de Gaulle8 seconds ago
-
Wimbledon day 6 results - 1st update15 seconds ago
-
Wimbledon 'cow on ice' Zverev tells Guardiola 'come and coach me'10 minutes ago
-
Football: Euro 2024 results1 hour ago
-
England's Euros quarter-final with Swiss goes to penalties1 hour ago
-
England beat Switzerland on penalties to reach Euro 2024 semi-finals2 hours ago
-
PCB allocates Rs. 12,800mln for upgradation of stadiums ahead of ICC Champions Trophy5 hours ago
-
Wheel-Chair Tennis camps ends amidst great fun5 hours ago
-
National Kabaddi C'ship 2024 from July 126 hours ago
-
Women cricket squad makes preparations for Women's Asia Cup5 hours ago
-
PCB Chairman plans to consult international expert to improve cricket13 hours ago
-
Kabaddi Championship from July 1215 hours ago