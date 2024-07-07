Open Menu

Netherlands V Turkey Euro 2024 Quarter-final Starting Line-ups

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 07, 2024 | 02:00 AM

Netherlands v Turkey Euro 2024 quarter-final starting line-ups

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) Starting line-ups for the Euro 2024 quarter-final between Netherlands and Turkey at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on Saturday (kick-off 1900 GMT):

Netherlands (4-3-3)

Bart Verbruggen; Denzel Dumfries, Stefan de Vrij, Virgil van Dijk (capt), Nathan Ake; Tijjani Reijnders, Xavi Simons, Jerdy Schouten; Steven Bergwijn, Memphis Depay, Cody Gakpo

Coach: Ronald Koeman (NED)

Turkey (4-2-3-1)

Mert Gunok; Mert Muldur, Samet Akaydin, Abdulkerim Bardakci, Ferdi Kadioglu; Salih Ozcan, Kaan Ayhan; Baris Alper Yilmaz, Hakan Calhanoglu (capt), Kenan Yildiz; Arda Guler

Coach: Vincenzo Montella (ITA)

Referee: Clement Turpin (FRA)

Related Topics

Turkey Berlin Ita Van Dumfries Cody Memphis Netherlands Euro Coach

Recent Stories

Police to ensure tight security on Muharram

Police to ensure tight security on Muharram

3 hours ago
 PTI's rally permission revocation purely administr ..

PTI's rally permission revocation purely administrative issue: Rana Sanaullah

3 hours ago
 Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" ..

Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" at Maritime Museum

3 hours ago
 MCCI urges govt to lower electricity prices

MCCI urges govt to lower electricity prices

3 hours ago
 Wife of Azhar Jatoi laid to rest

Wife of Azhar Jatoi laid to rest

3 hours ago
 Peace vital for progress, economic development: Kh ..

Peace vital for progress, economic development: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Fai ..

3 hours ago
Lesco's protected customers increased by 502,959

Lesco's protected customers increased by 502,959

3 hours ago
 Kashmiris gear up to celebrate accession to Pakist ..

Kashmiris gear up to celebrate accession to Pakistan Day on July 19

3 hours ago
 Punjab Food department issues notification of flou ..

Punjab Food department issues notification of flour prices

3 hours ago
 Police conduct sweeping search operations in diffe ..

Police conduct sweeping search operations in different areas

3 hours ago
 CM pays special focus on Murree's development: min ..

CM pays special focus on Murree's development: minister

4 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia conducts airdrop of food aid to Gaza ..

Saudi Arabia conducts airdrop of food aid to Gaza Strip

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports