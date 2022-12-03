Netherlands v United States World Cup line-ups

Starting line-ups for World Cup last-16 match between Netherlands and the United States at the Khalifa International Stadium on Saturday

Starting line-ups for World Cup last-16 match between Netherlands and the United States at the Khalifa International Stadium on Saturday (1500 GMT): Netherlands (3-4-1-2) Andries Noppert; Jurrien Timber, Virgil van Dijk (capt), Nathan Ake; Denzel Dumfries, Marten de Roon, Frenkie de Jong, Daley Blind; Davy Klaassen; Cody Gakpo, Memphis Depay Coach: Louis van Gaal United States (4-3-3) Matt Turner; Sergino Dest, Walker Zimmerman, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson; Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, Yunus Musah; Tim Weah, Jesus Ferreira, Christian Pulisic Coach: Gregg Berhalter Referee: Wilton Sampaio (BRA)