UrduPoint.com

Netherlands V United States World Cup Line-ups

Muhammad Rameez Published December 03, 2022 | 07:36 PM

Netherlands v United States World Cup line-ups

Starting line-ups for World Cup last-16 match between Netherlands and the United States at the Khalifa International Stadium on Saturday

Doha, Dec 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :Starting line-ups for World Cup last-16 match between Netherlands and the United States at the Khalifa International Stadium on Saturday (1500 GMT): Netherlands (3-4-1-2) Andries Noppert; Jurrien Timber, Virgil van Dijk (capt), Nathan Ake; Denzel Dumfries, Marten de Roon, Frenkie de Jong, Daley Blind; Davy Klaassen; Cody Gakpo, Memphis Depay Coach: Louis van Gaal United States (4-3-3) Matt Turner; Sergino Dest, Walker Zimmerman, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson; Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, Yunus Musah; Tim Weah, Jesus Ferreira, Christian Pulisic Coach: Gregg Berhalter Referee: Wilton Sampaio (BRA)

Related Topics

World Van Dumfries Cody Tyler Memphis United States Netherlands Christian Coach

Recent Stories

Pakistan 499-7 as England keep hopes alive for vic ..

Pakistan 499-7 as England keep hopes alive for victory

47 minutes ago
 8 criminals held; weapons, hashish recovered

8 criminals held; weapons, hashish recovered

47 minutes ago
 Italian Gov't May Request Eni to Manage Lukoil's O ..

Italian Gov't May Request Eni to Manage Lukoil's Oil Refinery in Sicily - Minist ..

47 minutes ago
 Five scholars receive PhD degrees

Five scholars receive PhD degrees

48 minutes ago
 US Intercepts Boat With Over 50 Tonnes of Munition ..

US Intercepts Boat With Over 50 Tonnes of Munitions, Rocket Fuel in Gulf of Oman ..

51 minutes ago
 Zimmerman recalled for US, Netherlands unchanged f ..

Zimmerman recalled for US, Netherlands unchanged for World Cup last-16 match

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.