Netherlands' Vollering completes Ardennes hat-trick

Liege, Belgium, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2023 ) :Dutchwoman Demi Vollering sealed a hat-trick of Ardennes classic victories on Sunday by winning the women's Liege-Bastogne-Liege.

The 26-year-old continued her great form to follow up her success in last weekend's Amstel Gold Race and the Fleche Wallonne four days ago.

"It is unbelievable, I felt the pressure as it is not every day you have the chance to do the treble," said a tearful Vollering, who hugged her family and dog after crossing the line.

"I really wanted to bring home this victory."Vollering and Italy's Elisa Longo Borgini broke clear from the peloton with 10 kilometres remaining before the former sprinted away in the final stretch.

She is the second rider to complete the treble, after compatriot Anna van der Breggen in 2017.