Netherlands Wins Olympic Gold In Women's 3,000m Short Track Relay, Liu Crowned In Men's 500m

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 14, 2022 | 03:06 PM

The Netherlands, led by Suzanne Schulting, claimed the women's 3,000m relay gold with an Olympic record of four minutes and 3.409 seconds at the Beijing Winter Olympics here on Sunday

Shaoang Liu won the men's 500m in 40.338 seconds, giving Hungary its first gold in an individual event at the Winter Games.

Consisting of Schulting, Selma Poutsma, Xandra Velzeboer and Yara van Kerkhof, the Netherlands lowered their own Olympic record. The Dutch also holds the current world record of 4:02.809 set at the Capital Indoor Stadium last October.

It is Schulting's third medal of the Games and second gold after the 1,000m. She also won a silver over the 500m distance.

South Korea took the silver in 4:03.627.

China's relay team, which consists of Qu Chunyu, Zhang Chutong, Fan Kexin and Zhang Yuting, earned the bronze in 4:03.863.

