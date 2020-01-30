UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nets Fans Chant 'Kobe' As Team Pays Tribute To Bryant

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 11:42 AM

Nets fans chant 'Kobe' as team pays tribute to Bryant

The tears continued to flow and the tributes kept pouring in on Wednesday, three days after five-time NBA champion Kobe Bryant was killed in a devastating helicopter crash

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :The tears continued to flow and the tributes kept pouring in on Wednesday, three days after five-time NBA champion Kobe Bryant was killed in a devastating helicopter crash.

In New York, the Nets and their fans paid tribute to Bryant before their home game against Detroit with a video montage and an eight second moment of silence.

There were also two empty chairs at courtside at Barclays Center, each decorated with a bouquet of flowers. Bryant and his daughter Gigi sat in those seats for a December 21 game against Atlanta.

In the warm up, the players wore red Lunar New Year shirts with Bryant's name on the back. Nets fans then chanted "Kobe, Kobe, Kobe".

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter died when the Sikorsky S-76 helicopter they were riding in slammed into a rugged hillside in thick fog in Calabasas, northwest of Los Angeles. The crash also killed seven others.

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 10 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter as Brooklyn pulled away for a 125-115 victory over the Pistons.

Elsewhere, Victor Oladipo wasted no time channeling his inner Kobe in his return by draining a clutch three pointer as Indiana beat the Bulls 115-106.

Oladipo wiped away tears as he described his clutch shot which came in his first NBA contest in more than a year after sitting out with an injury.

"I just shot it man. That's the Mamba mentality. Mamba mentality," said Oladipo, who is recovering from a right knee injury. "That's for Kobe, Gigi all people on that helicopter. It has been a tough year. I am just thankful." T.J. Warren scored 25 points and Oladipo scored nine points on two-for-eight shooting in 21 minutes.

Oladipo delivered the biggest shot of regulation, tying the game 100-100 with a deep three-pointer with 10 seconds left.

Domantas Sabonis finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds for Indiana while Malcolm Brogdon (15), Justin Holiday (13), Jeremy Lamb (10) and Goga Bitadze (10) also scored in double figures.

Chicago's Chandler Hutchison scored a career-high 21 points as the defeated ended the Bulls' modest two-game winning streak.

The Pacers have now beaten the Bulls eight straight times.

Related Topics

Died Los Angeles Man Kobe Detroit Atlanta New York December All From

Recent Stories

Japan's former emperor briefly loses consciousness ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan Embassy, Beijing's officials to receive c ..

1 minute ago

Youngster killed in Multan

1 minute ago

Tokyo stocks close sharply lower on virus woes

1 minute ago

Invest in Sharjah named &#039;Best FDI Agency 2019 ..

1 hour ago

Invest in Sharjah named &#039;Best FDI Agency 2019 ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.