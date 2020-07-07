UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nets Guard Dinwiddie Still Has Virus, To Miss NBA Restart

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 11:10 PM

Nets guard Dinwiddie still has virus, to miss NBA restart

New York, July 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie said Tuesday he has again tested positive for COVID-19 and will not compete in the NBA season restart at Orlando, Florida.

Dinwiddie announced last week he had tested positive for the deadly virus, then confirmed in a Twitter posting Tuesday he had again tested positive.

"After another positive test yesterday and considering the symptoms, @BrooklynNets, team doctors and I have decided that it would be in the best interest for me and the team that I do not play in Orlando," Dinwiddie tweeted.

"I will be supporting the guys every step of the way!"At 30-34, the Nets are trying to secure one of the final two Eastern Conference playoff spots. They are just ahead of Orlando (30-35) with Washington (24-40) a longshot to knock either out of a playoff spot.

The NBA season was shut down on March 11 after Utah's Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. Tuesday is the deadline to finalize lineups to begin training camps ahead of a July 30 resumption of play, each club playing eight games to complete the season.

Related Topics

Washington Twitter Spencer Orlando Florida March July Best

Recent Stories

Grand Imam of Al-Azhar holds virtual meeting with ..

12 minutes ago

COVID-19 exposes companies without a digital roadm ..

27 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews preparations and proto ..

42 minutes ago

ICCROM-Sharjah launches &#039;MEDINA&#039; regiona ..

2 hours ago

DEWA is first UAE government entity to utilise NVI ..

2 hours ago

UAE Rulers congratulate Solomon Islands Governor G ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.