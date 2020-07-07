Nets guard Dinwiddie still has virus, to miss NBA restart

New York, July 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie said Tuesday he has again tested positive for COVID-19 and will not compete in the NBA season restart at Orlando, Florida.

Dinwiddie announced last week he had tested positive for the deadly virus, then confirmed in a Twitter posting Tuesday he had again tested positive.

"After another positive test yesterday and considering the symptoms, @BrooklynNets, team doctors and I have decided that it would be in the best interest for me and the team that I do not play in Orlando," Dinwiddie tweeted.

"I will be supporting the guys every step of the way!"At 30-34, the Nets are trying to secure one of the final two Eastern Conference playoff spots. They are just ahead of Orlando (30-35) with Washington (24-40) a longshot to knock either out of a playoff spot.

The NBA season was shut down on March 11 after Utah's Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. Tuesday is the deadline to finalize lineups to begin training camps ahead of a July 30 resumption of play, each club playing eight games to complete the season.