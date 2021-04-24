UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nets Hold On To Edge Celtics And Regain First Place In East

Muhammad Rameez 15 minutes ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 09:10 AM

Nets hold on to edge Celtics and regain first place in East

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :Joe Harris scored a team high 20 points as the short-handed Brooklyn Nets withstood Jayson Tatum's 38-point performance with a 109-104 victory on Friday in New York.

Kyrie Irving flirted with a triple double, finishing with 15 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds but it wasn't his best shooting game as the Nets had to hold off a late rally by the Celtics in front of a pandemic-limited crowd of 1,700 at Barclays Center arena.

Even though they were missing Kevin Durant and James Harden, the Nets still managed to lead for most of the contest and regain first place in the Eastern Conference standings with the victory.

They improved to 40-20 on the season for a half-game lead over the Philadelphia 76ers, who have been struggling of late.

Nets forward Durant missed his third straight game with a thigh injury which he hurt in Sunday's loss to Miami. Durant has played in just 24 of Brooklyn's 59 games this season. He recently returned from a 23-game absence due to a hamstring injury.

Brooklyn also continues to be without star guard James Harden (hamstring), who will sat out for the ninth straight game.

Jeff Green scored 19 points, Bruce Brown chipped in 15 and DeAndre Jordan grabbed 11 rebounds for Brooklyn, who controlled the tempo by outscoring the Celtics 32-3 in fast break points.

Tatum led all scorers, rookie Payton Pritchard drained six six-pointers en route to 22 points, while Marcus Smart finished with 19 as the Celtics outscored the Nets 27-15 in the last 10 minutes of the game. Tatum bounced back offensively after going three of 17 from the field in each of his previous two games.

Boston dropped to 32-28, losing for only the third time in its past 12 games and falling one game behind the Atlanta Hawks.

Elsewhere, Bogdan Bogdanovic had 21 points and a game-high eight assists, leading the host Atlanta Hawks, who played without two of their biggest stars, to a 118-103 win over the Miami Heat.

The Hawks were without a half dozen players, including Trae Young (ankle) and Clint Capela (bruised tailbone). Young and Capela are averaging 41 points per game and Capela leads the league in rebounds.

Related Topics

Young Lead Philadelphia Miami Atlanta New York Sunday National University All From Best

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

34 seconds ago

UAEFA Chairman, Iraqi Youth and Sport Minister dis ..

9 hours ago

LWMC chairman visits Ramazan Bazaars

8 hours ago

Inflation goes down in first week of Ramzan

8 hours ago

Nigerian kidnappers kill 3 abducted students in es ..

8 hours ago

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.