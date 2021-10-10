Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Germany captain Manuel Neuer, who missed Friday's game against Romania, will be back for Monday's World Cup qualifier against North Macedonia, according to coach Hansi Flick.

"Manu trained normally and has no issue, I'm certain he'll be fine and will be able to play," said Flick.

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen took the place of Neuer in the 2-1 win over Romania in Hamburg.

North Macedonia are the only team to have beaten Germany in qualification, winning 2-1 in Duisburg last season, when Joachim Loew was still coach.

"They're a team who know how to play football and who haven't yet lost under their new coach" Blagoja Milevski, said Flick.