UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Neuer Wants Bayern Munich To Keep Liverpool Target Alcantara

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 06:11 PM

Neuer wants Bayern Munich to keep Liverpool target Alcantara

Berlin, Aug 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer says he hopes the Bavarians giants can convince Liverpool target Thiago Alcantara to stay beyond the end of this season's Champions League title.

Having won the Bundesliga title in each of his seven seasons at Bayern since joining from Barcelona in 2013, Alcantara, 29, is stalling over extension talks with a year left on his contract.

The midfield playmaker has been linked to English Premier League champions Liverpool.

Bayern host Chelsea on Saturday in the last 16, return leg of the Champions League holding a 3-0 lead from the first leg in London last February before the coronavirus pandemic halted the competition.

Alcantara is back in the Bayern team after groin surgery in June and Neuer "hopes" the Champions League campaign is not the Spanish international's swansong for the German giants.

"Thiago had an operation, but is now fully back. He makes a good impression and he can be the engine in our midfield system," said Neuer, Bayern's goalkeeper and captain, in Munich on Friday.

Team-mate Thomas Mueller has already said it would be "bitter" should Alcantara leave Bayern after their European campaign.

With right-back Benjamin Pavard injured, Germany international Joshua Kimmich will drop into defence with Thiago taking his central midfield place.

Having already won an eighth straight Bundesliga title and lifted the German Cup this season, Bayern are chasing the treble and are among the favourites from the Champions League title.

Should they see off injury-hit Chelsea to reach the quarter-finals, Bayern face Barcelona or Napoli in Lisbon next Friday in a straight knock-out tie.

"First we have to get through against Chelsea," said Neuer with Bayern on an 12-match winning streak, including last Friday's 1-0 friendly win over Marseille.

"Then there are knockout games, they are always like finals.

"It also depends on the form of the day. There are very top-class teams and every mistake can be punished.

"We're very positive, looking forward to what's coming and are in good shape."

Related Topics

Injured German Germany London Liverpool Marseille Munich Lisbon Barcelona Lead February June From Chelsea Bayern Premier League Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Death toll from Beirut port blast rises to 154

31 minutes ago

Afghans, Pakistanis and Kashmiris bonded by mutual ..

40 minutes ago

Over 400,000 customers enrolled in DEWA’s ‘My ..

1 hour ago

Huawei and 5G industrial Partners Launched The Fir ..

1 hour ago

Twitter Adds Labels for Accounts of Russia's Upper ..

52 minutes ago

Russian Fighter Scrambled to Intercept US Reconnai ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.