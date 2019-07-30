'Never heard him say he wanted PSG exit': Verratti on Neymar

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti said on Monday that Neymar had never told him he wanted to the leave the club

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 29th Jul, 2019 ) : Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti said on Monday that Neymar had never told him he wanted to the leave the club.

Barcelona vice-president Jordi Cardoner said in late-June the Brazil forward would like to return to the Camp Nou.

"I have never heard him say he wanted to leave," Verratti told French broadcaster RMC.

"Beyond that I don't know what he has been saying to the club.

"When a player wants to leave, the club should let him leave. Depending on the financial conditions agreed by the club of course. But you can't keep a player who wants to leave," the 26-year-old added.

The world's most expensive footballer who joined the French champions for 222 million Euros ($252 million) is yet to feature during their pre-season tour in Asia and French media reported he will miss Tuesday's game against Sydney in China.

He will also sit out the French Champions Trophy against Rennes in Shenzhen next Saturday as he completes a six-match domestic ban for an incident involving a fan the last time the teams met, in the French Cup final.

"Of course I would be disappointed to see him leave, he's a great player," Verratti said, who has been ruled out of the fixture against the Australians.

"It's between him and the club," the Italy international addded.