New Barca Signing Torres And Pedri Test Positive For Covid

Muhammad Rameez Published January 04, 2022 | 02:10 AM

Madrid, Jan 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Barcelona's new recruit Ferran Torres and his teammate Pedri have both tested positive for Covid-19, the club announced on Monday in a statement.

"Pedri and Ferran Torres have tested positive for Covid-19. The players are in good health and are in isolation at their homes," said Barca.

Torres only signed from Manchester City last week and was presented with his Barca jersey at a press conference at the Camp Nou just hours before the announcement of his positive test.

Midfielder Pedri, 19, was a key player for Spain as they reached the semi-finals of the European Championship and won the Kopa Trophy for the best player aged under 21 at the Ballon d'Or awards in November.

The two new positive tests are the latest blow for the Catalan club which, like many other clubs in La Liga, has been hit hard by Covid.

Coach Xavi Hernandez unsuccessfully asked for Sunday's match against Mallorca to be postponed after he revealed he was missing 17 players, including 10 because of Covid.

Barca scratched out a 1-0 win, climbing to fifth in the table, 15 points behind leaders Real Madrid.

