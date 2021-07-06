New Bayern boss Nagelsmann to keep skateboarding despite 10th title pressure

Bayern Munich's new coach Julian Naglesmann said on Tuesday he will keep up his love of skateboarding as he copes with the stress of attempting to claim the club's 10th straight Bundesliga title

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Bayern Munich's new coach Julian Naglesmann said on Tuesday he will keep up his love of skateboarding as he copes with the stress of attempting to claim the club's 10th straight Bundesliga title.

Naglesmann took over officially as boss on July 1 and the 33-year-old said he had no plans to curb his hobby.

"I do enjoy skateboarding and you might see me arrive here (Bayern's training ground) on a skateboard occasionally," he said.

"That's something for the paparazzi to look forward to," he added.

Nagelsmann has earned a reputation as one of Germany's rising star coaches having led RB Leipzig to the Champions League semi-finals in 2020 and runners up in the Bundesliga last year.

"You can't have any doubts about being successful here," he told the club's website, "but I'm not afraid. I can do it." Despite his reputation he has yet to win a title after stints at Hoffenheim and Leipzig, who lost the German Cup final 4-1 to Borussia Dortmund in May.

His first league game in charge will be at Borussia Moenchengladbach in the August 13 season opener and he admits having to "pinch himself to see if it's all real. It's already been a crazy progression, because I'm only 33".

Later this month, he turns 34 - a year younger than Bayern captain Manuel Neuer.

Nagelsmann, who hails from Bavaria and slept under a Bayern duvet as a child, knows he is expected to hit the ground running.

The club's new CEO Oliver Kahn has already tasked him with winning the league title again to cap a decade of Bundesliga dominance.

Bayern have won the German league every season since 2012/13, and Nagelsmann wants to "continue on the successful path. It's not about turning everything upside down, making everything new".

His goal is to keep Bayern playing "attacking, variable and thrilling football".

He replaces Hansi Flick, who won the treble in 2019/20, then steered Bayern to a ninth straight German league title last season before leaving to take charge of Germany's national team.

Like Nagelsmann, France defender Dayot Upamecano has also joined Bayern from Leipzig, in a transfer costing 42.5 million Euros ($50 million), while left-back Omar Richards has joined from English club Reading.

David Alaba, Jerome Boateng and Javi Martinez have all left.

Bayern announced on Monday a loss in revenue of 150 million euros due to the Covid-19 pandemic and club bosses have ruled out big-money signings.