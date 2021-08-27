New boss Flick recalls Reus in his first Germany squad

New Germany coach Hansi Flick has recalled forward Marco Reus and named three uncapped players in his first squad for next week's World Cup qualifiers

Flick has replaced Joachim Loew, who stepped down after 15 years in charge following Euro 2020 where Germany lost to England in the last 16.

Germany sit third in their 2022 World Cup qualifying group, three points behind leaders Armenia, after a shock home defeat by North Macedonia last March.

The four-time world champions face minnows Liechtenstein on September 2, Armenia three days later and Iceland in Reykjavik on September 8.

Flick, who led Bayern Munich to the treble in 2019/20, has included eight players from the defending Bundesliga champions.

Borussia Dortmund captain Reus, 32, opted out of the European Championship after a run of injuries.

Dortmund centre-back Mats Hummels misses out due to injury, as does Leeds defender Robin Koch.

Borussia Moenchengladbach centre-back Matthias Ginter is unavailable after testing positive for Covid-19.

In their absence, Flick has called up the untested trio of Hoffenheim left-back David Raum, Freiburg centre-back Nico Schlotterbeck and teenage forward Karim Adeyemi, 18, of Red Bull Salzburg.

"It's a good mix of experienced and young players," Flick told AFP subsidiary SID.