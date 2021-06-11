UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Celtic Boss Postecoglou Hails 'special' Achievements In Japan

Muhammad Rameez 15 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 12:45 PM

New Celtic boss Postecoglou hails 'special' achievements in Japan

Incoming Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou Friday said he had "created something special" with Japan's Yokohama F. Marinos but couldn't turn down a "tremendous opportunity" with the Scottish giants

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Incoming Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou Friday said he had "created something special" with Japan's Yokohama F. Marinos but couldn't turn down a "tremendous opportunity" with the Scottish giants.

The former Australia boss was named Celtic manager on Thursday, replacing Neil Lennon who resigned in February.

The 55-year-old Australian's appointment has been met with bemusement in some quarters, with Celtic fans rushing to find out more about a manager who is virtually unknown in Europe.

Postecoglou guided Australia to their first ever Asian Cup title in 2015, and has won domestic championships in Japan and his home country.

He won the J-League with Marinos in 2019 after moving to Japan the previous year, and he said he was satisfied with his achievements after signing off on Friday.

"We created something special at the football club. I constantly speak to them about creating a bit of a legacy for themselves," Postecoglou told an online press conference.

"I made a decision. It was a difficult decision because I've loved my time here, but it was a tremendous opportunity before me and I'll have plenty of time to talk about that," he added.

Marinos won the Japanese title playing high-tempo, aggressive football, finishing six points clear of their nearest rivals in 2019. They finished ninth in 2020.

"When I began here, I had a vision of how I wanted the club to not just play football, but be perceived from outside by other people," Postecoglou said.

"People who watch Marinos now know what to expect in terms of our football, know that we won't change our approach, that we believe in something as a football club. I think that was the most important thing for me." In Scotland, Postecoglou will be tasked with restoring Celtic's supremacy over Rangers who, under Liverpool great Steven Gerrard, won the title 25 points clear of their bitter Glasgow rivals.

But the Australian is confident he has the credentials to deliver, having led Marinos to their first league title in 15 years.

"It hasn't been easy for the players, because I've challenged them to play a certain way which is very difficult," he said.

"But every one of them have just wanted to learn, wanted to improve, were prepared to take risks knowing that if mistakes were made, I would take responsibility." Postecoglou's appointment ends a long-running saga for Celtic, who were keen to hire former Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe.

However, talks broke down with the Englishman in late May.

Postecoglou will arrive with Celtic in full transition.

Chief executive Peter Lawwell is standing down after almost two decades, and captain Scott Brown leaving after 14 years for a player-coaching role at Aberdeen.

Related Topics

Football Rangers Australia Europe Liverpool Yokohama Bournemouth Aberdeen Glasgow Japan February May 2015 2019 2020 From Asia

Recent Stories

China Releases Mars Images Taken by Zhurong Rover ..

2 minutes ago

Budget to improve living standard of working class ..

2 minutes ago

European stocks steady at open

2 minutes ago

UK economy grows as virus lockdown eases

2 minutes ago

Indonesia dengue fever study offers hope in diseas ..

15 minutes ago

Chief executives of Central Punjab and Northern an ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.