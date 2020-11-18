UrduPoint.com
'New Challenges' Hit Australian Open Warm-up Events

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 12:47 PM

Lead-up events to the Australian Open tennis Grand Slam were thrown into doubt Wednesday after organisers flagged "new challenges" around players arriving in the country during the coronavirus pandemic

In a message to players the ATP, the men's tennis tour, said arrivals originally planned for December were now uncertain, potentially disrupting the packed January schedule.

With players facing a 14-day quarantine, any delay could make it difficult to hold the high-profile ATP Cup and other tournaments before the Australian Open's scheduled start on January 18 in Melbourne.

"In discussions with Tennis Australia over the past 24 hours, we have been informed there are some new challenges around the previously planned arrival dates for players and team members," read the ATP's message, which was tweeted by world number 193 Lukas Lacko.

"We understand there is uncertainty about the start of the 2021 season, and we are working as hard as possible to deliver the best possible Calendar of events," the ATP added.

International travel to Australia is still tightly controlled and all overseas arrivals must quarantine for two weeks, while individual states also have their own coronavirus restrictions.

It's also unclear whether players will be allowed to train during quarantine.

