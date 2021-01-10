UrduPoint.com
New Covid-19 Case Sees Rescheduling Of UAE-Ireland ODI

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 12:54 AM

The second one-day international between United Arab Emirates and Ireland, which was due to take place on Sunday, has been postponed after another UAE player tested positive for Covid-19, the host board said on Saturday

Abu Dhabi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ):The second one-day international between United Arab Emirates and Ireland, which was due to take place on Sunday, has been postponed after another UAE player tested positive for Covid-19, the host board said on Saturday.

It will now be played on January 16 as the final ODI in the four-match series.

"The Emirates Cricket Board has advised us today of a further positive Covid test amongst its playing squad, and we have both agreed the safest course of action is to postpone the second ODI scheduled for tomorrow," said Richard Holdsworth of Cricket Ireland on Saturday.

"All Irish players have tested negative.

" UAE won Friday's opening encounter without vice-captain Chirag Suri and uncapped left-arm spinner Aryan Lakra who both tested positive for coronavirus.

Since the New Year, the daily number of fresh Covid-19 cases in the country has averaged around 2000.

Following the UAE series, Ireland will remain in the country to play three ODIs against Afghanistan in the World Cup Super League.

Rescheduled fixtures (all start at 0530 GMT) January 12 - UAE v Ireland, 2nd ODI January 14 - UAE v Ireland, 3rd ODI January 16 - UAE v Ireland, 4th ODI Janaury 21 - Afghanistan v Ireland, 1st ODIJanuary 24 - Afghanistan v Ireland, 2nd ODIJanuary 26 - Afghanistan v Ireland, 3rd ODI

