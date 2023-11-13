Open Menu

New Cricket Contracts Bring Financial Boost Amidst Performance Struggles

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 13, 2023 | 01:59 PM

The new central contract brings a substantial financial boost, with a 50% increase in Test match fees, now at 1,257,795 rupees.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 13rd, 2023) Ongoing disputes with the PCB over wages and match fees hampered national cricketers' performance in the 2023 World Cup following the Asia Cup. The central contract discord was attributed to their below-par showing.

Financial concerns before departure led to a lack of focus, but last-minute agreements were brokered. The new central contract brought a substantial financial boost, with a 50% increase in Test match fees, now at 1,257,795 rupees.

Category A players like Babar Azam experienced a 202% rise in monthly contracts to 4.5 million rupees, along with a share of ICC revenue. Category B, with a 144% increase, reached a monthly total of 4.

14 million rupees.

Categories C and D witnessed hikes of 135% and 127%, respectively, in monthly salaries. Further increases are anticipated with ICC shares for the 2024-25 and 2025-26 seasons. Players not in the XI receive 70% of the match fee, while captains, even if not playing all matches, receive a weekly entertainment allowance.

Match-win bonuses are contingent on opponent rankings, and details of prize money distribution, awards, and additional bonuses for victories against top teams are provided. The PCB's annual budget designates 528 million rupees for central contracts, including 3% of ICC revenue, totaling 748.3 million rupees.

