New dates for Islamic Solidarity Games announced

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Turkey , the hosts of the The 5th Islamic Solidarity Games (Konya), has announced the new dates for Games, which were to be held on August 20-29 next year.

The Games were postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic and the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, which were postponed to 2021, but coincided with the dates of Games, said Mohammad Khalid Mahmood , Secretary, Pakistan Olympic Association here on Tuesday.

"The Games Director, 5th Islamic Solidarity Games / Deputy Minister of Youth and sports of Turkey, has informed us that after consideration of the issue and consultation with the organizing committee of the Games, along with the Executive board of the ISSF, it was agreed to reschedule the Games," he said adding "The new dates for 5th Islamic Solidarity Games have now been set from Sept 10 to 19, 2021."