New DG SBP Takes Charge Of His Office

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 08:22 PM

New DG SBP takes charge of his office

The newly appointed Director General Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Adnan Arshad Aulakh assumed charge of his office at National Hockey Stadium, here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :The newly appointed Director General Sports board Punjab (SBP) Adnan Arshad Aulakh assumed charge of his office at National Hockey Stadium, here on Thursday.

Deputy Director Planning Rauf Bajwa briefed the new DG about the ongoing sports projects in the province.

After taking the charge, Adnan Arshad Aulakh met the SBP officers. The SBP staff warmly received the new DG, who was serving as Additional Secretary Home prior to his current assignment.

Adnan Aulakh, who has vast experience of administration, also served on key posts like Deputy Commissioner Kasur, Hafizabad and Director Anti-Corruption Establishment in the past.

Talking to the SBP officers, he said that development and promotion of sports are top priorities of the Punjab government and the SBP would utilise all resources for the noble cause.

The SBP DG vowed to find fresh sports talent from all parts of the province for further uplift of sports. "The best facilities will be provided to players so that they can excel in sports competitions appropriately in future," he added.

