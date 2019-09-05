New domestic system to bring merit in administration, player selection: former cricketers

Former cricketers have lauded the new domestic structure of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), saying the latest system would bring merit in administration and players' selection

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019):Former cricketers have lauded the new domestic structure of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), saying the latest system would bring merit in administration and players' selection.

The PCB unveiled an ambitious and competitive 2019-20 domestic cricket structure, which revolves around the creation of a more quality and intensity focused system to significantly improve first-class cricket and create sustainable success at international level.

Former skipper Ramiz Raja said it was a bold move by PCB to revamp the domestic structure. "The old system was not working and its failures were reflected in our inconsistent performances on the international scene. This new system is very logical with emphasis on city and province based system. Going forward, it would be vital for the PCB to hire capable administrators to run the city based associations, people who don't have vested interests or indulge in club level politics," geosuper.tv quoted him as saying.

He said PCB should also unveil a telecast/broadcast plan to attract sponsors, advertisers and investors. "The various competitions identified in the system should be run on the pattern of Pakistan Super League (PSL) or as close to it as possible," he said.

Giving an elaborate assessment of the new domestic system, former Test skipper Rashid Latif said, the new domestic system is focused on providing more quality, through the new system's spaced out first-class schedule, the curators will have plenty of time to prepare quality pitches.

"The standard of pitches should improve considerably since the games are spaced out while umpiring would be under more scrutiny than ever which should hopefully help improve this crucial aspect of the game," he said.

He said there might be some difficulties at the start, since the teams have lessened and the regions have been merged. "Last year, 353 players took part in first-class cricket, while this year, the number should be around 212 including the centrally contracted players for first-class and non-first class games. The competition will be tough and the system will include the best senior and junior players," he said.

"Coaching staff in first and second eleven should be top-class.

The head coaches would have a lot at stake and would need to induct solid teams under them which would be a challenge. I feel that the new opportunities for coaching should be available for coaching staff of National Cricket Academy (NCA) and the new coaches who will have fresh ideas and approach. The players who are retiring or are on the verge of retirement have a lot to look forward to in terms of coaching opportunities," he said.

Rashid said selections should be purely on performance in the games rather than the trials system, U13, U16 and U19 are very vital for sustenance of the sport.

"The system would take up to three years to bear fruit, once the teams are picked up by investors/ franchises, the financial burden would also ease on the PCB," he said.

Former skipper Shahid Afridi believes the system would once again bring value to first-class cricket and would encourage performers, making them work hard to retain their contracts.

"In recent years, first-class cricket was made a little too easy and a lot of first-class players emerged due to the sheer quantity of games. This new system brings back value to a first-class cricketer, which I feel had gone missing with the increase in quantity of players. With only having six teams in the fray, we will surely see a drastic improvement in the quality of the competition," he explained.

Former test fast-bowler Aaqib Javed said it was a dream-come-true kind of a situation. "Unlike the past, the promotion and relegation would be of players not teams, which is another correct step since you need players, not teams from domestic system." "The deployment of the Kookaburra ball is a very good development. We have seen in the past that bowlers who used to bowl with Pakistani domestic balls really struggled with Kookaburras at the international level," he said.

Former Test batsman Bazid Khan believes the use of the Kookaburra balls is a move which should help narrow the gap between domestic and international cricket.

"The quality of pitches should improve since the matches would be spaced out and you can have the best curators work on the pitches and on the venues," he said.