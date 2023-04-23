UrduPoint.com

New England, Cincinnati Pull Clear At Top Of MLS

Muhammad Rameez Published April 23, 2023 | 09:30 AM

New England, Cincinnati pull clear at top of MLS

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2023 ) :New England Revolution and FC Cincinnati pulled five points clear at the top of Major League Soccer's Eastern Conference standings on Saturday with wins over Sporting Kansas City and the Portland Timbers respectively.

New England bagged their sixth win of the season after two goals in four minutes from in-form striker Giacomo Vrioni set up a 2-1 win over Kansas City.

Both goals came from good work down the left flank from Emmanuel Boateng, who set up the first on 31 minutes with a swift break before crossing for the Italian-born Albanian international to sweep home the finish.

Vrioni was on hand to double the lead in the 35th minute, lashing home a rebound after Carles Gil's shot was parried by Sporting goalkeeper Tim Melia.

Johnny Russell pulled one back for Sporting five minutes into the second half, but Kansas City's hopes of turning the game around dimmed when Andreu Fontas was sent off in the 61st minute to leave Sporting down to 10 men.

Cincinnati, meanwhile, kept pace with New England at the top of the table with a 2-1 win over Portland that came after goals from Sergio Santos and Brandon Vazquez.

Dairon Asprilla raised hopes of a fightback with a 60th-minute strike to cut the Cincinnati lead, but the Timbers were unable to find an equalizer.

The win was a welcome return to form for Cincinnati, who were thrashed 5-1 by St.Louis in their previous game.

"We lost that one pretty badly, and we wanted to make sure it was an anomaly and that we bounced back," Cincinnati's US international Matt Miazga said.

Elsewhere in the MLS on Saturday, champions Los Angeles FC needed a second-half equalizer from Denis Bouanga to preserve their unbeaten record in a 1-1 draw at Nashville.

With one eye on next week's CONCACAF Champions League semi-final first leg against Philadelphia Union, Los Angeles coach Steve Cherundolo rested several first choice players.

The move nearly backfired after Nashville took the lead through German midfielder Hany Mukhtar in the 35th minute.

But Bouanga rifled home his 12th goal of the season in all competitions to give Los Angeles a share of the points.

Los Angeles are one point behind Western Conference leaders St. Louis, who missed the chance to open up a four-point lead at the top after being held to a 1-1 draw with the Colorado Rapids later Saturday.

Philadelphia, meanwhile, warmed up for Wednesday's clash with Los Angeles with a comfortable 4-2 win over struggling Toronto.

Union all but made sure of the points in the first half, when a freak own goal from Toronto's Lukas MacNaughton gave Philly the lead before two goals from Danish striker Mikkel Uhre made it 3-0 at half-time.

Uhre completed his hat trick in the 56th minute before Italian international Lorenzo Insigne and Richie Laryea scored consolation goals for Toronto.

Elsewhere in the Eastern Conference, DC United boosted manager Wayne Rooney with a 3-1 win at Orlando that lifted United into the playoff positions.

Greece international Taxiarchis Fountas gave United a 1-0 lead after 15 minutes before Duncan McGuire leveled for Orlando in the 23rd minute.

United made sure of all three points early in the second half with goals from Donovan Pines and veteran Belgian striker Christian Benteke.

Related Topics

German Portland Santos Brandon Toronto Los Angeles Angeles Kansas City Lead Orlando Cincinnati Nashville St. Louis Philadelphia Albanian Christian All From Share Top Coach Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2023

14 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd April 2023

19 minutes ago
 UAE President exchanges Eid Al Fitr greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Fitr greetings with Mauritanian President, Iraqi ..

8 hours ago
 ADNOC Pro League Matchweek 24 kicks off tomorrow w ..

ADNOC Pro League Matchweek 24 kicks off tomorrow with Shabab Al Ahli in the lead

9 hours ago
 Magnitude 6.2 earthquake hits Indonesian coast, no ..

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake hits Indonesian coast, no casualties reported

9 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler receives UAE Attorney-General, well-wish ..

UAQ Ruler receives UAE Attorney-General, well-wishers on Eid Al Fitr

12 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.