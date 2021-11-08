UrduPoint.com

New England, Colorado Clinch Top Seeds In MLS Playoffs

Zeeshan Mehtab 15 seconds ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 09:40 AM

New England, Colorado clinch top seeds in MLS playoffs

Los Angeles, Nov 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :The New England Revolution and the Colorado Rapids clinched the top seeds in their respective conferences on the final day of the 2021 regular season for North America's Major League Soccer.

The Western Conference Rapids and the East's Revolution also earned first-round playoff byes.

Colorado secured the top spot by eliminating Los Angeles FC, Real Salt Lake qualified with a late goal in a 1-0 win over Sporting Kansas City and the Vancouver Whitecaps punched their ticket with a 1-1 draw with the Seattle Sounders FC.

In the East, Orlando City booked their spot with a 1-0 win over CF Montreal 2-0 and Atlanta United FC rallied past FC Cincinnati 2-1.

New York City FC striker Valentin Castellanos scored his 19th goal in a 1-1 draw with Philadelphia Union to win the Golden Boot award as the top scorer.

Castellanos also had eight assists.

The Revolution won their first Supporters' Shield as the team with the most regular season points. They also set an MLS record for points in a single season with 73, surpassing the 2019 LAFC's previous mark of 72.

San Jose Earthquakes striker and all-time MLS leading goal scorer Chris Wondolowski announced his retirement following the Quakes' 1-0 win over FC Dallas. Wondolowski scored the game's only goal to extend his MLS record to 171.

Despite wrapping up their season with a victory, the defending MLS Cup champions Columbus Crew did not make the postseason.

Related Topics

Vancouver Los Angeles York Kansas City Columbus Orlando Cincinnati Seattle Dallas Philadelphia Atlanta 2019 Gold Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 November 2021

16 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 8th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 8th November 2021

1 hour ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed visits pavilions of Oman, S. Kore ..

Hamdan bin Zayed visits pavilions of Oman, S. Korea, Israel, China at Expo 2020 ..

8 hours ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed opens 18th IRF World Meeting an ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed opens 18th IRF World Meeting and Exhibition

11 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed meets UEFA President at Expo ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed meets UEFA President at Expo 2020 Dubai

11 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed calls Iraqi PM to check on his h ..

Mohamed bin Zayed calls Iraqi PM to check on his heath following assassination a ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.