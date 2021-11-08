New England, Colorado clinch top seeds in MLS playoffs

Los Angeles, Nov 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :The New England Revolution and the Colorado Rapids clinched the top seeds in their respective conferences on the final day of the 2021 regular season for North America's Major League Soccer.

The Western Conference Rapids and the East's Revolution also earned first-round playoff byes.

Colorado secured the top spot by eliminating Los Angeles FC, Real Salt Lake qualified with a late goal in a 1-0 win over Sporting Kansas City and the Vancouver Whitecaps punched their ticket with a 1-1 draw with the Seattle Sounders FC.

In the East, Orlando City booked their spot with a 1-0 win over CF Montreal 2-0 and Atlanta United FC rallied past FC Cincinnati 2-1.

New York City FC striker Valentin Castellanos scored his 19th goal in a 1-1 draw with Philadelphia Union to win the Golden Boot award as the top scorer.

Castellanos also had eight assists.

The Revolution won their first Supporters' Shield as the team with the most regular season points. They also set an MLS record for points in a single season with 73, surpassing the 2019 LAFC's previous mark of 72.

San Jose Earthquakes striker and all-time MLS leading goal scorer Chris Wondolowski announced his retirement following the Quakes' 1-0 win over FC Dallas. Wondolowski scored the game's only goal to extend his MLS record to 171.

Despite wrapping up their season with a victory, the defending MLS Cup champions Columbus Crew did not make the postseason.