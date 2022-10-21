New era for 'dangerous, very ready' England, says Buttler

Perth, Australia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :Skipper Jos Buttler on Friday hailed a new era for England and warned that his "dangerous" team were "very ready" for their title charge at the Twenty20 World Cup.

England, who along with hosts and holders Australia are the favourites, begin their campaign on Saturday against Afghanistan in Perth.

Buttler succeeded Eoin Morgan as England's white-ball captain in June and led his team to a 2-0 T20 series win over Australia and a victory over Pakistan leading up to the World Cup.

"We are in a good spot. We have had really good games in the last 10 matches and played some really good cricket," the wicketkeeper-batsman said, striking a buoyant tone.

"On the eve of the tournament we are very ready." Despite England's ominous form -- including a series win in Pakistan -- the 32-year-old Buttler dismissed the favourites tag.

"No, far from it, to be honest. I think we are a dangerous team, we have got a lot of talented players who can win games on their own and that's a huge thing in T20 cricket," he said.

"If you had to choose one (favourite) then it has to be Australia in their own conditions and being reigning champions." England, who won the T20 title in 2010, lost fast bowler Reece Topley to an ankle injury with Tymal Mills coming in as replacement this week.

Buttler leads the batting charge alongside Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone and Moeen Ali. On the bowling front, David Willey and Sam Curran are in good nick.

"I mentioned it to the players a lot but this is very much a new era for the English white-ball team," said Buttler.

"A lot of them played in the past era but it's very much about looking forward now for this group.

"Not to spend too much energy looking backwards. I think it's really important to be that forward-facing sort of team talking about the future a lot, and that starts with tomorrow."