New era of cricket begins in South Punjab, says Multan Sultans Owner

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) In a landmark announcement that signals a new chapter for cricket in South Punjab, Multan Sultans owner Ali Tareen declared that the franchise will now be permanently based in Multan.

During the match between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars, while speaking to the media at the Multan Cricket Stadium, Ali Tareen stated that the franchise is commitment to developing cricket in the region. He revealed plans to establish playing academies across multiple cities in South Punjab, ensuring grassroots talent is nurtured and given a platform to shine. Multan Sultans has returned home, and with it begins a new streak of victories, he said.

He reassured the Sultan fans that playing on the home ground will put them back on the winning track.

When asked about his relationship with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Tareen clarified that the franchise has not received any notice from the board. He expressed hope for stronger ties and better resolution of issues in the future.

Ali Tareen unveiled a series of new projects aimed at boosting cricket development in South Punjab. These initiatives are expected to create new opportunities for young talent and breathe fresh life into the sport across the region, said Ali Tareen.