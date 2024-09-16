New football central studio launched

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalization Committee has launched its new Football Central Studio, a cutting-edge facility designed to connect the football community in a creative, engaging and professional environment.

Located at the Football House, the studio will serve as a hub for fans, national team players, media and influencers, said a press release.

The studio will provide a space for media and influencers to produce high-quality videos, interviews and other digital media content.

Speaking at the launch, Haroon Malik, Chairman of the Pakistan Football Federation Normalization Committee (NC), said,

“The Football Content Studio represents our vision to make football more accessible and engaging for everyone. We are providing a space where anyone passionate about the game whether they’re a fan, player, or reporter can showcase their love for football in a professional environment.

This is a new chapter in the way football is experienced and discussed in Pakistan.”

Malik emphasized the unique opportunities, the studio presents for national team players, who can now utilize this platform to connect with their fanbase in meaningful ways. Players will be able to share their personal journeys, training routines, and behind-the-scenes content, all while developing valuable media skills that will serve them in their careers both on and off the field. We are empowering our players to tell their own stories.

He said, “We want to ensure that this studio becomes a home for anyone who wants to contribute to the football narrative in Pakistan. Whether it’s through serious analysis or fun conversations, this space will help create a more vibrant and inclusive football culture.”