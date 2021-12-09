The new German government will make a decision on the diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics in coordination with the European Union, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Thursday

"I myself am an athlete deep at heart, so this is the topic of our negotiations, but we want to make a decision in the new government on how to deal with it.

And this will be done in coordination with our European friends," Baerbock told a press conference.