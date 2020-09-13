New High Diving World Series Planned For Russia in 2021 - Diving Federation Vice-President

YALTA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2020) A new world series of high diving, with three events planned to take place in Russia, will commence next year, Anri Kanunov, the chairman of the Freeright public organization and the vice president of the Russian Federation of Diving, told Sputnik.

"Next year, our new project will commence - the High Diving Russia World Series. Three events, each with their own individual winner, and an overall series winner, have been included in the Ministry of sports' Calendar of international competitions ... We want to be the first country in the world to create a world series in such a thrilling sport as high diving," Kanunov commented.

The opening competition of the series is slated to be held in Crimea, with the remaining two events planned in Nizhny Novgorod and Moscow, the federation vice-president added.

The Crimea High Diving World Cup 2020 was held in Yalta on Saturday. Gary Hunt, who represents France, won the title.

High diving, which made its debut at World Aquatics Championships in 2013, sees male competitors jump from heights ranging from 72 to 89 feet and women from heights of between 59 and 75 feet.