New Hockey Stadium A Beautiful Masterpiece Of Architecture: Wahab Riaz

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 30, 2023 | 08:50 PM

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Adviser to Punjab Chief Minister on Sports and Youth Affairs, Wahab Riaz, said the newly built Astroturf hockey stadium in the city was a beautiful masterpiece of architecture.

He expressed these views while inspecting various projects during his visit to the city.

Wahab Riaz, who is also a former fast bowler said that various players from Multan have always been prominent in the sports field and added that maximum sports facilities were being extended here.

Divisional Sports Officer Rana Nadeem Anjum while giving a briefing said that there was a lot of sports talent in the area adding that sports grounds with the best facilities are being prepared in the city.

While appreciating the ongoing uplift projects in Multan, Sports Advisor expressed hope that the players from this region would bring laurels to the country in future like in the past.

Wahab Riaz also planted a sapling in the hockey stadium.

On this occasion, Director Youth Affairs Punjab Umair Hassan, district sports officer Farooq Latif and Asif Nadeem from PMU were present.

