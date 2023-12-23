New Islamia Public High School hold Annual Day Sports Gala

New Islamia Public High School and College held a colourful Annual Sports Gala with more than 400 male and female students enthusiastically participating in different events enjoyed by the parents, guests and former Member Provincial Assembly Samar Haroon Bilour

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2023) New Islamia Public High School and College held a colourful Annual Sports Gala with more than 400 male and female students enthusiastically participating in different events enjoyed by the parents, guests and former Member Provincial Assembly Samar Haroon Bilour.

The grand Annual Sports Gala of the New Islamia High School and College Peshawar started with a grand and colorful ceremony at Tahamas Khan Football Stadium here in which more than 400 male and female students participated in six different games.

Ex-Member Provincial Assembly Samar Haroon Bilour formally inaugurated the Annual Sports Gala by lighting the torch. It was a very thrilling event in which students one after another carried the torch and handed it over to the chief guest of the event Samar Haroon Bilour who lit the Games Torch.

The CEO of the New Islamia School and College Iftikhar Liaquat Ali, Administrator Muhammad Amjad and Academic In-charge Waheed, District Sports Officer Peshawar Miss Gul Rukh, and a large number of parents, officials, teachers and students spectators were also present.

The Annual Sports Gala started with the recitation of the Holy Quran by a Class-6 student Anum, followed by the National Anthem, which was nicely presented by a contingent of students wearing national flag-like dresses.

All the participating contingent present a smart March Past wherein great enthusiasm witnessed among all the participating athletes in different Games. Soon after the March Past the children presented a wonderful performance on Chitrali dance and tableaus prepared on a national song “Me Bhi Pakistan Hoon Tu Be Pakistan, Tu To Meri Jaan Hai, Tu Mera Imman Ha” and “Meri Jan Pakistan”.

Looking after the performance of their kids, their parents present in the ceremony responded well with thundering applause.Speaking on this occasion Ex-MPA Samar Haroon Bilour said that it is a welcome thing to take children away from mobile phones and bring them to the field for sports because nowadays it has become a big challenge to attract the new generation towards positive activities.

She said that sports activities are very important for physical and mental development and keeping in mind its usefulness, it has become necessary for teachers and parents to play their full role in bringing their kids to the playing fields.

She urged and advised the students at the same time that they should utilize their energies in positive activities like sports. It is a good trend that our new generation is attracted towards healthy activities. She also appreciated the school management for involving the students in healthy sports activities.

She said through this way it would help in providing a platform to the younger generation to come and show their hidden talent. Administrator Muhammad Amjad said that New Islamia High School and College is organizing its Annual Sports Gala on a regular basis in which hundreds of Children participate in various competitions.

He said this year too, more than 450 children are participating in six different games in the sports gala including football, athletics, badminton, table tennis, cricket, and tug of war. He said that six teams of school children are Tiger, Black Wolf, Warriors, Champion, Markhor and Lions.

There will be competition between Markhor and Champion. Iftikhar Liaquat Ali, CEO of New Islamia School, while talking to the media, said that the purpose of organizing the sports gala is to provide an opportunity for mental and physical entertainment to the students. “I want to bring each other closer and promote a healthy and friendly environment in the school, which inculcates self-confidence in the students, which prepares the students for future provincial and national level competitions.

