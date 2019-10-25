UrduPoint.com
New Japan US PGA Tour Event To Finish Monday After Weather Delay

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 08:25 PM

New Japan US PGA Tour event to finish Monday after weather delay

The US PGA Tour's inaugural Zozo Championship in Japan will finish on Monday after the second round was postponed on Friday because of a violent rainstorm with Tiger Woods and Gary Woodland leading the 78-player event

Roads were flooded, highways closed and train services to nearby Narita International Airport suspended as the fringes of a powerful Pacific typhoon swept through the region 80 kilometres (50 miles) north-east of Tokyo.

Roads were flooded, highways closed and train services to nearby Narita International Airport suspended as the fringes of a powerful Pacific typhoon swept through the region 80 kilometres (50 miles) north-east of Tokyo.

"Due to the amount of rain which Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club received on Friday, round two of the Zozo Championship is now scheduled to run between 9:30-11:30 am, local time Saturday (0030-0230 GMT)," said a statement issued Friday night by the US PGA Tour.

"More than six inches of rain was recorded at the venue on Friday."Safety concerns mean that the course will be closed to spectators for Saturday's round, the statement added, in a huge blow to organisers of the sellout event, the US PGA Tour's first ever venture into golf-crazy Japan.

