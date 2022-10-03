New Khan Punjab Junior Tennis Championship gets underway

The New Khan Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2022 was formally inaugurated by PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik here at Punjab Tennis Academy Bagh-e-Jinnah here on Monday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :The New Khan Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2022 was formally inaugurated by PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik here at Punjab Tennis academy Bagh-e-Jinnah here on Monday.

Former Davis Cupper Rashid Malik, who was also Tournament Director, inaugurated the event in the presence of players, their families and tennis lovers.

Rashid Malik thanked Adil Khan Rokhari, CEO New Khan Transport, for sponsoring the event and hoped that they will continue to support tennis in future as well.

The matches were also played in different age group categories.

In the Boys U-18 main round, Muhammad Ahtesham beat Rehan Shahid 6-3, Waleed Humayun beat Hammad Shahid 6-2, Ismail Ahmad beat Abubakar Khalil 6-3, Aized Khalil beat Aoun Raza 6-4.

In Boys U-18 Qualifying Round, Shahmir Dilshad beat Anas Waqas 6-2. In the Boys U-16 Qualifying Round, Naad e Ali beat Ibrahim Zahoor 7-6.

In the Boys/Girls U-12 qualifying round, M Ibraheem Hussain Gill beat Shafay Iqbal 6-2, Mohammad Ayyan Khan beat Moosa Daowood Baig 6-3, Eesa Khan Malik beat Aiman Rehan 6-2 and M Umar Ali beat Ahmad Khan 6-0. In Boys/Girls U-10 Qualifying Round, Shahzain Faisal beat Ameen Abdullah 6-4, Rania Shahrukh beat Aahil Najoom 6-0.