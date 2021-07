New Khan Punjab Open Tennis Championship reaches semifinals stage

Muhammad Abid, Muzamil Murtaza, Mudassar Murtaza and Heera Ashiq qualified for the semifinals of the New Khan Punjab Open Tennis Championship 2021, which is in progress here at Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Muhammad Abid, Muzamil Murtaza, Mudassar Murtaza and Heera Ashiq qualified for the semifinals of the New Khan Punjab Open Tennis Championship 2021, which is in progress here at Punjab Tennis academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah.

In the men's singles quarterfinals, Muhammad Abid beat Hassan Riaz 6-0, 6-0, Muzamil Murtaza beat Imran Bhatti 6-4, 6-3, Mudassar Murtaza beat Irfan Mughal 6-1, 6-1 and Heera Ashiq beat Nalain Abbas 4-6, 6-2,10-2. In the men's doubles quarterfinals, Muzamil Murtaza/Mudassar Murtaza beat Aqeel Sarfraz/Shayan Tariq 6-3, 6-4, Imran Bhatti/Hamza Jawad beat Nalain Abbas/Shaeel Durab 7-6, 6-2 and Irfan Mughal/Hassan Shaukat beat Hassan Riaz/Yousaf 6-2, 6-2.

In boys U-18 quarterfinals, Ahtesham Arif beat Muneeb Majeed 8-5, Hamza Jawad beat Aized Khalil 8-0, Arman Kamran beat Zaeem Ghafoor 8-3 and Asad Zaman beat Ryan Munsif Khan 8-0.

In the boys/girls U-14 quarterfinals, Nabeel Ali Qayum beat Eesa Bilal 8-0, Amna Ali Qayum beat Abubakar Khalil 8-0, Abdullah Pirzada beat Abdur Rehman 8-2, Zohaib Afzal Malik beat Abdur RehmanPirzada 8-2, Xeerak Mustafa beat Aalay Husnain 8-6, Asad Zaman beat Inam Bari 8-0 and M SohaanNoor beat Talha Tarar 8-2.