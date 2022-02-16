New mountain 'Hassan Sadpara Pack' discovered

Pakistani mountaineers have discovered a new mountain named as Hassan Sadpara Pack, which was located at an eight-hour walk from the Sadpara village, Gilgit-Baltistan

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistani mountaineers have discovered a new mountain named as Hassan Sadpara Pack, which was located at an eight-hour walk from the Sadpara village, Gilgit-Baltistan.

According to Karar Haideri, Secretary Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP), the 5000m high mountain was ascended by Abid Sadpara, who was the son of National Hero Hassan Sadpara while others included Musa Sadpara, Sadiq Sadpara, Akbar Sadpara, Ali Haider Sadpara and Saleem Sadpara.

They hoisted the Pakistani flag on the mountain in collaboration with the Gilgit-Baltistan Tourist Police.