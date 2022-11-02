UrduPoint.com

New Number One Atthaya Feels The Pressure As LPGA Returns To Japan

Muhammad Rameez Published November 02, 2022 | 03:50 PM

New number one Atthaya feels the pressure as LPGA returns to Japan

Otsu, Japan, Nov 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Thai teenager Atthaya Thitikul admitted to feeling the pressure Wednesday of being the new women's golf number one as she headlines the LPGA tour's return to Japan after a three-year absence.

The 19-year-old is only the second player under 20 to reach women's world number one -- New Zealand's Lydia Ko was 17 when she first topped the rankings in 2015.

Days after taking over at the top from South Korea's Ko Jin-young, Atthaya will tee off at the Japan Classic and will be looking to win a third LPGA title of a stunning debut year.

"Being number one is pressure -- I don't know how long I'm going to be number one in the world, but at least it's just a ranking," Atthaya told reporters on the eve of the tournament.

"But what you have to do is improve yourself a lot. No matter where I am -- number one, 10, 20 or 100 -- I'm just trying to improve myself and be myself every day that I play, as a person and as a competitor as well." A strong Japanese contingent including world number nine Nasa Hataoka and former major champions Hinako Shibuno and Yuka Saso will be aiming to stop Atthaya at Seta Golf Course in western Shiga Prefecture.

The co-sanctioned event with Japan's JLPGA is being played over 72 holes for the first time, with 78 players competing for a $2 million purse.

The event was contested as a JLPGA-only event in 2020 and 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Shibuno, known as the "Smiling Cinderella", is one of four Japanese players with LPGA membership teeing up this week.

She made her first appearance at the Japan Classic in 2019, just months after winning the British Open on her major debut.

"When I played this tournament in 2019, most members from the US were not familiar with me -- I only knew some of them whom I saw on tv," the 23-year-old told reporters.

"However, I know most of the players for this year so I could say 'welcome to Japan' to them." Also competing this week will be Australia's world number five Minjee Lee, Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Mone Inami and Japan's Ayaka Furue, who won the Scottish Open in July.

Furue won the Japan Classic as a JLPGA-only event last year.

For all the home interest, however, the spotlight this week will be on Atthaya, who finished sixth at the BMW Ladies Championship in South Korea two weeks ago.

"This is my first time being at number one and there's a lot of eyes on me," said the teenager, who turns 20 in February.

"I don't know if I'm going to play good or bad, but what I know is to try my best out there every time."

Related Topics

World Australia Tokyo Japan South Korea Turkish Lira February July Women 2015 2019 2020 Silver Olympics Event TV All From BMW Best Top Million New Zealand Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ATC sets six MQM leaders free in provocative speec ..

ATC sets six MQM leaders free in provocative speech case

19 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: India set 185-run target for B ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India set 185-run target for Bangladesh

56 minutes ago
 Federal govt to 'surprise' Imran Khan, says Javed ..

Federal govt to 'surprise' Imran Khan, says Javed Latif

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands defeat Zimbabwe by ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands defeat Zimbabwe by five wickets

3 hours ago
 Pakistan provides ideal conditions for the US inve ..

Pakistan provides ideal conditions for the US investors: Masood Khan

3 hours ago
 Representative from UniLaSalle France visits UVAS

Representative from UniLaSalle France visits UVAS

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.