New positive case for Titans, Bills game in doubt

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :The Tennessee Titans have recorded a fresh Covid-19 case, multiple reports said on Thursday, plunging the team's weekend fixture against the Buffalo Bills into uncertainty.

ESPN and other outlets said the latest player to test positive for the coronavirus took the team's tally to 23 cases since September 24.

The Titans have not played since their game against the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis nearly two weeks ago, and were forced to postpone last Sunday's fixture against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The team's facility remains shuttered, with the Titans staff banned from in-person gatherings and activities.

The latest case raises new questions about the Titans' ability to fulfil their fixture against Buffalo on Sunday.

Postponing the game by 24 or 48 hours creates a scheduling headache for Buffalo, who are due to meet the Kansas City Chiefs next Thursday. ESPN reported that the NFL is considering moving that fixture to a Saturday slot on October 17.

The latest Titans case comes as the NFL and the NFL Players Association are investigating the circumstances surrounding the Titans outbreak.

A group of Tennessee players are reported to have held an illegal practice at a Nashville area school last week in contravention of the NFL's coronavirus safety protocols.

If the practice is confirmed, the Titans could face sanctions from the NFL, which earlier this week warned teams would face, fines, docked draft picks or possible game forfeits for breaches of coronavirus protocols.