UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Racing Club Boss Pizzi Setting 'highest Possible' Expectations

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 01:15 PM

New Racing Club boss Pizzi setting 'highest possible' expectations

Former Chile and Saudi Arabia boss Juan Antonio Pizzi has vowed to return Racing Club to their winning ways following his appointment as head coach of the Argentine side

BUENOS AIRES (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Former Chile and Saudi Arabia boss Juan Antonio Pizzi has vowed to return Racing Club to their winning ways following his appointment as head coach of the Argentine side.

The 52 year-old faced the press for the first time on Thursday since agreeing to a 12-month contract last week.

"Our aim is to put the club back in the position where it has historically been and deserves to be," said Pizzi, who assumed the role after the resignation of Sebastian Beccacece in December.

Racing have been on a downward spiral since winning the 2018-19 Argentine first division title. They finished fourth in the 2019-20 league standings and failed to qualify for the final 12-team phase of the recently completed Diego Maradona Cup.

"For me it is a source of great pride and a privilege to be a part of this club," Pizzi said. "I have are the highest possible expectations whenever I accept to work with a team." Pizzi promised to instil an "aggressive and intense" game plan while also allowing his players to show their individual talent.

A former striker for Barcelona and Spain's national team, Pizzi had been out of work since October 2019, when he was sacked by San Lorenzo after a poor run of results.

The highlight of Pizzi's 16-year managerial career to date came in 2016 when he led Chile to victory in the final of the Copa America's centenary edition.

Related Topics

Poor San Lorenzo Barcelona Spain Chile Saudi Arabia October December 2016 2019 Coach

Recent Stories

Russia, Myanmar Sign Bilateral Aviation Safety Agr ..

6 minutes ago

Justice (retd) Sheikh Azmat Saeed to head inquiry ..

13 minutes ago

US Guardsmen Allowed Back Into Capitol After Being ..

6 minutes ago

House Business Advisory Committee of Senate meet

6 minutes ago

Hunerkada to hold musical evening tomorrow

6 minutes ago

Main power grid covers all 74 county-level areas i ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.