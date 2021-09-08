New schedule for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa National Hockey League-2021 trials announced

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hockey Association, Pakistan Hockey Federation and the Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have announced a new schedule of trials for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hockey League to be held at the national level for the first time in the history of the province

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hockey Association, Pakistan Hockey Federation and the Directorate of sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have announced a new schedule of trials for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hockey League to be held at the national level for the first time in the history of the province.

Talking to APP, Syed Zahir Shah, President Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hockey Association, said that in the light of the instructions of DG Sports Asfandyar Khan Khattak, the schedule of trials has been changed due to Corona lockdown.

"Trials will be held in Kohat on September 15, Swat on September 16, Dera Ismail Khan on September 18, Bannu on September 19, Abbottabad on September 21 and Mardan on September 23," he informed. He said to ensure due opportunities to the players from across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, open hockey trials are being conducted to make the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hockey League a complete success and to give full opportunity to all hockey players in the League.

The President and Secretary of the Provincial Hockey Association will be members of the selection committee while Olympian Rahim Khan headed the selection committee with other members comprising Olympian Naseen Akhtar, international Yasir islam and Zia Ur Rehman Benori.

He disclosed that a total of eight teams would be part of the KP National Hockey League-2021 from seven divisional headquarters and one team from merged tribal areas. Each team will have 20 players including thirteen local players along with three other districts and four national junior and senior teams' players.

The remaining players will be finalized by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hockey Association, Pakistan Hockey Federation and the Directorate of Sports of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Players from all the districts and tribal districts in the region will register at 10.00 am and trials will start at 11.00 am. He said that a team will consist of players from the merged districts. Players from these areas can participate in the trials in their nearest district.