New Sprint Queen Richardson's Frank Speaking Divides Opinion

Muhammad Rameez Published August 22, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Budapest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :Sha'Carri Richardson took no prisoners on the track in storming to women's 100m world gold in a mirror image of her pugnacious style off it -- which though not to everyone's taste has earned praise from track legend Michael Johnson.

Richardson, 23, recorded a championship record of 10.65sec to stun the far more experienced Jamaican powerhouse duo of Shericka Jackson and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and win her first global title on Monday.

Richardson thrives on confrontation and in a feisty display at the post-race press conference the American said it was as much 'the haters' as her close circle that had driven her to success.

'The haters', in her view, are those who waded in after she had to miss the Tokyo Olympics two years ago when her US trials results were annulled following a positive test for marijuana.

"I always say never give up," she said after Monday's triumph from lane nine. "Never allow the media, never allow outsiders, never allow anything but yourself to define who you are. I would say always fight, no matter what, fight."Her initial contrition about the marijuana -- which even earned praise from US President Joe Biden -- and explanation that she had smoked it after being told of the death of her biological mother, Shayaria, seems to have hardened into something close to bitterness.

