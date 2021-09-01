UrduPoint.com

New Squad For NZ ODIs: New Faces Replace Sarfraz Ahmed And Sohaib Maqsood

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 6 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 05:58 PM

Chief Selector Mohamamd Wasim has announced 20 members squad for the ODIs against New Zealand.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 1st, 2021) Chief Selector Mohammad Wasim has announced 20-member squad for the three ICC Cricket World Cup Super League One-Day Internationals against New Zealand, which will be played in Rawalpindi on 17, 19 and 21 September.

Former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed and middle-order batter Sohaib Maqsood have not been included in the squad while uncapped wicketkeeper Mohammad Haris, fast bowlers Mohammad Wasim and Shahnawaz Dahani, and wrist-spinner Zahid Mahmood have been named in the squad.

Middle-order batters Iftikhar Ahmed and Khushdil Shah have been recalled with Haris Sohail and Salman Ali Aghan miss out.

Pakistan ODI squad:

Babar Azam (C), Shadab Khan (VC), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Mohammad Haris (WK), Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, Zahid Mehmood

Chief selector Muhammad Wasim: “The series against New Zealand is extremely important for Pakistan as the matches are part of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 qualification. While we have tried to put together a formidable and a balanced unit, we have continued to ensure that we give opportunities to high performing players while looking into the future so that we can develop a strong bench-strength.

“Shahnawaz Dahani was unfortunate to miss the selection for the England matches as the squad was announced before the start of the remaining 20 HBL PSL 6 matches. Hence, he was a straightforward selection when we sat to discuss and finalise the side for the New Zealand series.

We have also given continued run to Mohammad Wasim, who impressed everyone in the T20Is against the West Indies.

“Zahid Mahmood has been added to support Usman Qadir. While picking him, we took into consideration that he had excelled last time he played in a white-ball match in Lahore against South Africa. Although this time the format will be different, but in domestic 50-over competitions he has shown through his performances that he has the temperament to also perform in ODIs.

“Mohammad Rizwan remains the first-choice wicketkeeper, as such, it has been decided to include 20-year-old Mohammad Haris in place of Sarfaraz Ahmed. This is not only to reward Haris for his outstanding domestic performances in the previous season, but also to give him a taste and flair of international cricket along with its rigours and demands and to ensure that we continue to groom young wicketkeepers who are fit and ready to step up when the opportunity presents itself.

“Middle-order has remained our concern and, as such, after trying a few options, we have decided to give another run to Iftikhar Ahmed and Khushdil Shah, The two batters have played sufficient 50-over cricket at the domestic level and boast the required firepower to utilise the slog overs. We are optimistic they will come good in home conditions.

“I know a few players will feel disappointed at missing out on the selection but we have a busy season of cricket ahead, which means there will be ample opportunities down the line for everyone to put up strong performances and push their case for national selection.”

