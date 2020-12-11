UrduPoint.com
New Star Win AMAN T20 Cricket Trophy In Dir Upper

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 04:02 PM

New Star win AMAN T20 Cricket trophy in Dir Upper

DIR UPPER, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) ::Muhammad Suleman hammered a cracking 51 runs knock and guided his team New Star Dir Upper to a 50 runs victory in the final of the Aman (Peace) Twenty20 cricket Tournament played here at Dir Upper sports Complex on Friday.

District Sports Officer and former Member District Cricket Association Dir Upper Mukhtiar Hussain was the chief guest on this occasion. On this occasion Dr. Noor Habib Naz, President of New Star Cricket Club Dir, Rahim Ullah, President of Sunrise Cricket Club Dir, Jamil Babar, President Afghan Cricket Club Dir and Royal Shakir, President of Royal Shakir Cricket Club Dir were present.

Muhammad Suleman, the no. 3 batsman when came at the wicket he controlled the whole trend soon after two openers went for without score.

Suleman made an elegant knock of 50 runs with nine boundaries.

New Star won the toss and batting first by setting up 121 runs in the allotted 20 overs. Suleman scored 50 runs with nine boundaries, Javed scored 33, Ibrar made 31 runs. Haris Ahmad took three wickets, Younis and Imtiaz got one wicket each.

In reply, Sunrise bowled out 71 runs with Tahir scored 34 runs with three boundaries and Asmat Ullah made 23 runs with two boundaries. For New Star Bilal and Inayat Ullah grabbed two wickets each. Suleman was declared Man of the Match.

At the end, the chief guest gave away trophies and cash prizes to the winners and runners-up team. DSO Mukhtiar Hussain lauded the organizing committee for holding the event in which a total of 12 teams took part.

