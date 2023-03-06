Legendary Squash player Jahangir Khan on Monday said that promoting any game helps in the search of new talent which must be groomed for making them competitive at the international level, here

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Legendary Squash player Jahangir Khan on Monday said that promoting any game helps in the search of new talent which must be groomed for making them competitive at the international level, here.

"Providing modern training, as required by the game, to the young players from an early age is also necessary to utilize their talent," he added.

This he said while speaking as the chief guest at the medals and award ceremony held for the Members organizing committee of the Combaxx-Roshan Khan Team Squash Championship organized by Pakistan Navy in collaboration with Combaxx Sports.

He lauded the role of Combaxx Sports for extending valuable patrons and sponsorship to sports, including squash, and hoped that with such efforts Pakistan could regain past glories in Squash.

On the occasion, CEO Combaxx Sports Omar Saeed presented souvenirs to Jahangir Khan and PSF Vice President Adnan Asad. Omar Saeed, CEO of COMBAXX Sports, said that sports and sponsorship go hand-in-hand.