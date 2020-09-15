New women’s fitness centre opens at Fitness Time in Al Mamzar

His Excellency Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, has inaugurated a brand new fitness centre for ladies at Fitness Time in Al Mamzar, Dubai

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th September, 2020) His Excellency Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, has inaugurated a brand new fitness centre for ladies at Fitness Time in Al Mamzar, Dubai.

HE Saeed Hareb inaugurated the premises in the presence of Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, Sheikh Hamed Ali S Al Saqri, Managing Director and Vice Chairman LeeJam Sports Company who own Fitness Time gyms, and Abdul Rahman Al Mane, Country Manager UAE at LeeJam Sports Company.

Fouzeya Faridoon, Manager of DSC’s Women’s Sports Development section and Women’s Sports Committee, was also present at the inauguration along with Fatima Bu Hajeer, Head of Community Initiatives Section at Dubai Police, Awad Mubarak, First Lieutenant Community Initiatives Section at Dubai Police, and Ahmed Al Fora, Vice Chairman of Ajman Cultural & Sports Club.

The sprawling new 1,200-capacity fitness centre for ladies will be spread across two floors and 12,700 square feet of space, and facilities include an exclusive 15x7 pool for ladies, alongside changing rooms, shower rooms, steam, sauna, towels, sleepers, pool, cold and hot jacuzzi, as well as a spinning studio, a GX Studio, an indoor running track, cardio and strength machines.

and extreme fitness and extreme boxing area.

Speaking on the occasion, HE Saeed Hareb said: “Dubai Sports Council is always keen to support initiatives that contribute towards the development of women’s sports, and create awareness about the importance of physical activity and fitness among ladies, and contribute to the empowerment of women in sports.

“The opening of this fitness centre is an important step in that direction, giving ladies in this part of the city an opportunity to exercise and work on their fitness in complete privacy, keeping the customs and traditions of UAE in consideration.”

He added: “We have a strong relationship with Fitness Time and they were the winners of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award in the ‘Creative Arab Institution’ category in 2015, for their sports programme in Saudi Arabia that sought to encourage the members of the community to practise sports daily and adopt a physically active and healthy lifestyle.

“They have also organised a number of sports events in the UAE and were our partners in the GCC Strongest Man competition, which was organised earlier this year by Dubai Sports Council, and we are happy to build on this partnership.”